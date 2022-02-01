Gilead Sciences Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.38 billion, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.87 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $7.24 billion from $7.42 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $0.38 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $7.24 Bln vs. $7.42 Bln last year.

