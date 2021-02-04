Gilead Sciences Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.55 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $2.70 billion, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 billion or $2.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $7.42 billion from $5.89 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.76 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.19 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.42 Bln vs. $5.89 Bln last year.

