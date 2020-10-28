Gilead Sciences Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD):

-Earnings: $0.36 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.17 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.29 in Q3 vs. -$0.92 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 billion or $2.11 per share for the period. -Revenue: $6.58 billion in Q3 vs. $5.60 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 to $6.60

