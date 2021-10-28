Gilead Sciences Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.59 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.34 billion or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $7.42 billion from $6.58 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.34 Bln. vs. $2.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.65 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q3): $7.42 Bln vs. $6.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.10 Full year revenue guidance: $26.0 - $26.3 Bln

