Gilead Sciences Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD):

-Earnings: -$3.34 million in Q2 vs. $1.88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.66 in Q2 vs. $1.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion or $1.11 per share for the period. -Revenue: $5.14 billion in Q2 vs. $5.69 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $7.65 Full year revenue guidance: $23,000 -$25,000 Mln

