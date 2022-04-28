Gilead Sciences Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.72 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2,12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $19 Mln. vs. $1.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.37 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q1): $6.6 Bln vs. $6.4 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00-$3.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.