Gilead Sciences Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.55 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.98 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.14 billion or $1.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $5.55 billion from $5.28 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.14 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.55 Bln vs. $5.28 Bln last year.

