Gilead Sciences Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.73 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.63 billion or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $6.42 billion from $5.55 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.63 Bln. vs. $2.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q1): $6.42 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.75 - $7.45 Full year revenue guidance: $23.7 - $25.1 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.