Gilead Sciences, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 22%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$6.4b revenue coming in 5.0% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.37 missed the mark badly, arriving some 22% below what was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:GILD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Gilead Sciences' 25 analysts is for revenues of US$24.7b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 3.4% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 2,144% to US$5.38. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$24.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.63 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$75.15, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Gilead Sciences analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would also point out that the forecast 4.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 7.6% annually over the past five years By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Gilead Sciences is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Gilead Sciences' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Gilead Sciences going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that you should be aware of.

