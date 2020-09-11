Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GILD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GILD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.77, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILD was $63.77, representing a -25.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.97 and a 4.73% increase over the 52 week low of $60.89.

GILD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB). GILD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports GILD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.23%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GILD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GILD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 15.54% over the last 100 days. BBH has the highest percent weighting of GILD at 8.68%.

