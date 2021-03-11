Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GILD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILD was $63.91, representing a -25.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.97 and a 13% increase over the 52 week low of $56.56.

GILD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). GILD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports GILD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.64%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GILD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GILD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GILD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an increase of 19.2% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of GILD at 6.8%.

