Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GILD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.29, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILD was $69.29, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.94 and a 22.51% increase over the 52 week low of $56.56.

GILD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). GILD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports GILD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.22%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GILD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GILD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GILD as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Wellington Fund (GILD)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (GILD)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (GILD)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (GILD)

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (GILD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 22.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GILD at 72%.

