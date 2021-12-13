Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GILD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GILD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.25, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILD was $70.25, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.34 and a 24.2% increase over the 52 week low of $56.56.

GILD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). GILD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.86. Zacks Investment Research reports GILD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.81%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GILD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GILD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an decrease of -5.01% over the last 100 days. IBBQ has the highest percent weighting of GILD at 8.3%.

