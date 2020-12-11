Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GILD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GILD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.45, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILD was $60.45, representing a -29.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.97 and a 5.98% increase over the 52 week low of $57.04.

GILD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). GILD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports GILD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.01%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GILD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GILD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GILD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (JHMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDG with an increase of 19.46% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of GILD at 7.04%.

