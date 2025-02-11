Gilead Sciences Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.7 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $1.4 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.3 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $7.6 billion from $7.2 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

