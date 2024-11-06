News & Insights

Gilead Sciences Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 06, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.253 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $2.180 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $7.545 billion from $7.051 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.253 Bln. vs. $2.180 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.545 Bln vs. $7.051 Bln last year.

