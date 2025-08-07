Gilead Sciences Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.960 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $1.614 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $7.082 billion from $6.954 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.960 Bln. vs. $1.614 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $7.082 Bln vs. $6.954 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 - $8.25 Full year revenue guidance: $28.30 - $28.70 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.