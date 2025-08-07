Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 07, 2025 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.960 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $1.614 billion, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $7.082 billion from $6.954 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.960 Bln. vs. $1.614 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $7.082 Bln vs. $6.954 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 - $8.25 Full year revenue guidance: $28.30 - $28.70 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.