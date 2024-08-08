Gilead Sciences Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.614 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.045 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $6.954 billion from $6.599 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

