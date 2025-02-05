Gilead Sciences (GILD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Gilead Sciences (GILD) standing at $99.65, reflecting a +1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 8.12% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 11, 2025. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.07%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.06 billion, indicating a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher within the past month. Right now, Gilead Sciences possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gilead Sciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.13 for its industry.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

