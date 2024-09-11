Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $81.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 10.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gilead Sciences in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, down 27.51% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.98 billion, indicating a 0.98% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $27.63 billion, indicating changes of -43.75% and +1.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gilead Sciences. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.37% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.56. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.11.

We can additionally observe that GILD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

