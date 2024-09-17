Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $83.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has climbed by 11.7% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, down 27.51% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.98 billion, showing a 0.98% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $27.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.75% and +1.9%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Currently, Gilead Sciences is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.02, so one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that GILD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

