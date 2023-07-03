Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $76.72, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion, which would represent changes of -7.16% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.55, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

