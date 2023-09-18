Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $75.62, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 0.28% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 1.58% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 1.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.76 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $26.78 billion, which would represent changes of -8.54% and -1.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.7, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.