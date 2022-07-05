Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $62.34, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.85 billion, down 5.85% from the prior-year quarter.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $24.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.48% and -9.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.97.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.