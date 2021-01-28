Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $64.68, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2021. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7 billion, up 19.09% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.78% higher. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GILD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.36, which means GILD is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.