Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $66.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.38 billion, up 13.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $24.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.43% and +7.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GILD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.67, which means GILD is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

