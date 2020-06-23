Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $75.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.35 billion, down 5.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $22.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.47% and +0.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% higher. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GILD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.15.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GILD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

