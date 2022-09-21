Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $63.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.09 billion, down 17.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $25.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.93% and -7.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.64.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



