Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $78.96, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 6.39% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, down 2.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.79% and -2.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gilead Sciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.16, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

