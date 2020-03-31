Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $74.76, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.37 billion, up 1.63% from the prior-year quarter.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $22.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.41% and -0.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, GILD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.86.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 5.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

