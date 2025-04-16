Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Gilead Sciences (GILD) standing at $104.90, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker have depreciated by 4.13% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 231.06%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.83 billion, reflecting a 2.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.86 per share and a revenue of $28.64 billion, demonstrating changes of +70.13% and -0.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.36, so one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.