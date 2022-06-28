Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $62.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 3.04% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.85 billion, down 5.85% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $24.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.48% and -9.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.87.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

