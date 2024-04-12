Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Gilead Sciences (GILD) standing at $68.07, reflecting a -0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's stock has dropped by 7.49% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.33 billion, down 0.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.08 per share and a revenue of $27.48 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.36% and +1.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. As of now, Gilead Sciences holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.04.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

