Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $69.97, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, down 21.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.14 billion, down 6.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.15 per share and revenue of $25.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.85% and +1.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. GILD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.84.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

