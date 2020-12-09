Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $60.82, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 37.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.49 billion, up 10.34% from the year-ago period.

GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $23.70 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +5.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GILD has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.11.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

