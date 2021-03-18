Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $64.08, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.71 billion, up 20.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $24.87 billion, which would represent changes of +1.69% and +0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GILD has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.98.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

