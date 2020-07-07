Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $76.42, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 0.27% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.3% in that time.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion, down 5.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $22.65 billion, which would represent changes of -0.6% and +0.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% higher within the past month. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GILD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.93.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

