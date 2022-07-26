Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $60.62, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 3.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Gilead Sciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 19.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, down 5.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $24.64 billion, which would represent changes of -9.48% and -9.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gilead Sciences has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.88, so we one might conclude that Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.