Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reached $81.01, with a -0.16% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 5.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.56% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.78, showcasing a 6.59% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.07 billion, indicating a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and a revenue of $27.08 billion, representing changes of -7.16% and -0.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% decrease. Currently, Gilead Sciences is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.87 of its industry.

One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.