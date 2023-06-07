Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $76.08, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 3.3% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 5.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.42 billion, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion, which would represent changes of -7.16% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.67, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.