Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $79.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 6.9% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, down 2.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $26.65 billion, which would represent changes of -5.79% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Gilead Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.2, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

