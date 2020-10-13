Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $64.49, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.30 billion, up 12.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.85 per share and revenue of $24.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.32% and +7.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% lower within the past month. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GILD has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.15.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

