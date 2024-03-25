Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the latest trading day at $72.58, indicating a -0.04% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.56, showcasing a 13.87% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.3 billion, reflecting a 0.82% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.07 per share and a revenue of $27.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.21% and +1.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.18, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

