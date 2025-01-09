Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) ended the recent trading session at $89.14, demonstrating a -1.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 3.51% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 5.31% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.7% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 11, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 2.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.05 billion, indicating a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% higher within the past month. Currently, Gilead Sciences is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.58.

Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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