Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reached $72.41, with a -0.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 2.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, up 17.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.65 billion, up 0.84% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.73 per share and a revenue of $27.44 billion, indicating changes of -44.49% and +1.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gilead Sciences presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.36.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 3.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

