Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.39, changing hands as low as $73.23 per share. Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GILD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GILD's low point in its 52 week range is $62.07 per share, with $87.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.79. The GILD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

