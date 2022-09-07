Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.03, changing hands as high as $64.38 per share. Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GILD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GILD's low point in its 52 week range is $57.165 per share, with $74.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.35.

