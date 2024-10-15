Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Gilead Sciences (GILD) ended the recent trading session at $85.83, demonstrating a +0.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 2.27% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 3.35% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.65, signifying a 27.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7 billion, indicating a 0.79% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.77 per share and a revenue of $27.64 billion, signifying shifts of -43.9% and +1.94%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Gilead Sciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.58.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.