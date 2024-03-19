Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the latest trading day at $73.41, indicating a +0.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 2.35% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 13.87% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.3 billion, reflecting a 0.82% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $27.45 billion, indicating changes of +5.21% and +1.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.