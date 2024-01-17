Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $86.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker witnessed a gain of 8.18% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.77, indicating a 5.99% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.07 billion, down 4.25% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gilead Sciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Gilead Sciences is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.08 for its industry.

Investors should also note that GILD has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

